San Luis Obispo launches 'Eat Local Bonus' program

A brand new “Eat Local Bonus” program is launching in the City of San Luis Obispo.

The idea is very similar to the Buy Local Bonus program that has been happening for years.

“Once eaters here in the City of San Luis Obispo spend $100 cumulatively, so it can be at more than one eatery, they’ll bring their receipts to the SLO Chamber of Commerce and they’ll be able to turn in $100 worth of receipts in exchange for $25 gift card to another eatery here in SLO," explained Molly Cano, tourism manager for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The receipts have to show that you spent $100 on food and drinks before taxes or tips and also must show the name of the business and all of the expenses.

Cano said traditionally, the month of January is a slow month for restaurants and she hopes this brings some incentive for diners.

“Diners in the City of SLO can qualify up to three times, so up to three times you can bring in $100 worth of receipts," said Cano.

“As long as they have storefront, place where you can actually pick up the food, or dine in...[they] are part of the program," she added.

That includes bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even some wineries and breweries in the city.

The City has allocated $25,000 for this program. It will continue while supplies last from Jan. 2 through the end of the month.

To find out more information about how the program works, visit this website.