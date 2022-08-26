San Luis Obispo man arrested following robbery, battery at Stadium Park

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of robbing and assaulting a person early Friday morning, Atascadero police said.

Twin Cities Community Hospital notified the police around 1 a.m. that one of their patients was struck by an unknown man while he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park in Atascadero, officials said.

The victim had serious injuries and reported that their cell phone and other personal items were stolen, according to police.

Officers were able to identify Garrett Michael Dollens, 31, as the suspect with the victim's description of the attacker and his clothing. Police also reportedly found the stolen cell phone in Dollen's vehicle.

Dollen was arrested for robbery and battery resulting in great bodily injury and was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Rodriguez at (805) 461-5051.