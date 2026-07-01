San Luis Obispo man arrested for robbing elderly victim near Prado Road

Police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing an elderly victim near Prado Road in San Luis Obispo Monday evening.

San Luis Obispo police say the robbery happened in the 400 block of Prado Road. Investigators say 60-year-old Anthony Smith approached the victim from behind, placed his hands on the victim's shoulders, and told him not to turn around.

Smith allegedly then took the victim's cell phone, searched him for more property, and fled the area. The victim was not physically injured.

Officers later located Smith near Higuera Street and Granada Drive and recovered the stolen phone during the investigation.

Smith is currently on parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for burglary.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony robbery, felony elder abuse, and a felony parole violation.

