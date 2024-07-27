San Luis Obispo man awaits sentencing after being convicted on four felony child sex crimes

On July 26, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Tanner Fite, 23, of committing multiple acts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The jury deliberated and quickly returned their verdicts after an eight-day trial, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.

Over the course of the trial, it was determined that Fite hid evidence from law enforcement that was later discovered and shown to the jury.

This evidence included data retrieved from his cell phone that revealed he had viewed 25 pornographic videos during the time he was babysitting the child victim.

Dow says the child victim testified against Fite in court.

“I am very proud of the young victim who displayed great courage when she reported the crime and later testified in court. Her courage will inspire other survivors to report so that justice can be served to predators like Mr. Fite.”

The maximum possible sentence for Fite is 14 years in state prison.

A judge will sentence him on Oct. 4, 2024, in Department 10 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.