San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles

A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol says just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, the 32-year-old driver was in the northbound lanes of the highway, north of Highway 46 West, when his Nissan Pathfinder drifted to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip.

Officers say he then turned his wheel to the right, and eventually left again. The Pathfinder reportedly lost traction and went down a dirt embankment.

The vehicle overturned several times and also collided with a fence, according to CHP.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say drugs and/or alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

