San Luis Obispo man reported missing in Ragged Point area

Family, friends and law enforcement are looking for a San Luis Obispo man who was supposed to be taking a trip to the Big Sur area but has not been seen in a week.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Robert “Rob” Kruse was last seen in Long Beach on August 5. He was reported missing to the Long Beach Police Department on August 7.

Kruse’s vehicle was reportedly found at the Ragged Point Inn on the night of August 9. His mother says he never checked into the hotel as planned.

Kruse is described as an avid hiker, but his hiking gear was reportedly left in his vehicle.

On August 10, family members, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, and the sheriff’s drone team searched the area for Kruse but were unsuccessful. A sheriff’s spokesperson says deputies are continuing the search.

Kruse is 35 years old, 6’1” tall, approximately 140-150 pounds with brown hair and a beard.

Kruse’s mother says he was last seen wearing a white shirt, bright blue shorts, and a tie-dyed or multi-colored backpack. He also wears glasses.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are no signs of foul play but Kruse is considered at-risk due to recent behavior reported by his family.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4500.