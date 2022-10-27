San Luis Obispo man sentenced to six years in prison for rape

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday the sentencing of a San Luis Obispo man after a jury found him guilty of rape by force.

Adrian Oswald Pinto, 37, was sentenced to six years in state prison for his conviction of rape by force and sexual penetration by a foreign object. Pinto is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

The conviction came after a week-long jury trial where, on September 29, Pinto was found guilty of the felonies.

According to the DA, the crimes occurred in the early morning hours of November 1, 2019, near the intersection of West Foothill Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road, just outside of the San Luis Obispo city limits.

The sentence was imposed by Superior Court Judge, the Honorable Craig van Rooyen after considering statements by the crime survivor and her parents.

The District Attorney argued for a 12-year sentence, which was supported by the Probation Department in a pre-sentence report. Pinto's defense lawyer argued for the lowest possible prison sentence of three years.

The maximum sentence allowed by law for the offenses is 16 years in prison.