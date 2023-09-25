San Luis Obispo pizza place closes doors after 20 years

Village Host Pizza and Grill in San Luis Obispo has closed after 20 years in operation, according to the business' website.

A specific reason for the closure was not provided.

A sign on the door reads, "To all of our loyal customers, It is with very heavy hearts that we must close our doors after 20 years. Thank you for all the support and loyalty you have shown us over the years. We appreciate it more than we can say and will miss being a part of this wonderful community -- The Village Host."

The pizza restaurant has four other locations in Santa Cruz County and San Mateo County.

It's the second business along that section of Broad Street to close in the last two months.

The Giant Grinder Shop closed its doors on July 28.

