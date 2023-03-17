San Luis Obispo police activate Safety Enhancement Zone for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) said they are ready to respond to any incidents that may occur.

The agency is activating its Safety Enhancement Zone protocol, which doubles fines for unruly gatherings, open container, public urination, and noise violations.

Fines go from $700 to $1,000.

SLOPD Neighborhood Outreach Manager Christine Wallace said they have been working on community outreach and education along with Cal Poly and Cuesta College.

“Please do not drink and drive, rideshare apps are awesome, find a sober designated driver to get you in and out of where you need to go,” recommended Wallace.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, SLOPD issued three citations for being drunk in public, one for open container and one for public urination, according to Wallace.

“If there's something that is an emergency, like a drunk driver or someone that's overly intoxicated and can't for care for themselves, we want that as a 911,” explained Wallace. “If it's a noise violation or something that's happening of that nature, we would like folks to call us at the non-emergency dispatch line: 805-781-7312.”

Wallace said portable toilets will be provided by Downtown SLO at different spots in San Luis Obispo.

The Safety Enhancement Zone is in effect from midnight on Friday to Saturday at 7 AM.

Although fines go back to normal on Saturday, SLOPD will still have increased staffing on patrol.