San Luis Obispo police looking for missing man

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for a man who was reported missing last month.

Police say Brett Edgell has not been seen since May 3, 2022.

He was reportedly last seen in the area of Hi Mountain Lookout Road and Garcia Ridge Trail, driving a white Ford Econoline van.

Law enforcement officers searched the area but were unable to locate Edgell.

Police say over the last three weeks, he has not been in contact with family or friends, which is unlike him. However, friends have reported he may be in the Atascadero or Paso Robles areas.

Edgell reportedly lives in the City of San Luis Obispo in the 500 block of Foothill Blvd.

He is described as 5’11" tall and 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about Edgell’s whereabouts is urged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312.