San Luis Obispo swears in new fire chief during city council meeting

Randy Harris was sworn in as San Luis Obispo's new fire chief during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Harris came out of retirement to serve as interim fire chief in January after the position was left vacant late last year. City leaders announced Harris would be appointed to the permanent position after the city conducted a national recruitment process to fill the leadership role.

Harris thanked his wife and children for their support as he takes on the new role. He also credited the people he's worked with for helping shape his career.

"I believe this badge is not a symbol of rank but a reminder of service... I'm incredibly honored to serve the city of SLO as its fire chief. Thank you," Harris said.

Harris will oversee the fire department's $18 million budget and lead a team of about 60 full-time employees.

