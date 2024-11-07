San Luis Obispo to celebrate veterans at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

The Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is hosting a Veterans’ Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 7, with a variety of veterans resources.

The event will be held on Broad Street between Higuera and Monterey streets in San Luis Obispo from 6-8:30 pm.

The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office (VSO) will be present along with other organizations offering financial, medical, employment, housing organizations, counseling, VA resources, senior, mental health, and other general resources for veterans and their families.

“We are excited to continue offering this yearly outreach event at the downtown farmers market to connect our community’s veterans with resource providers across the County,” said Morgan Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer.

There will be food and music provided by the country western music group, The Shawn Clark Family Band.

The Veterans’ Day Farmers’ Market Celebration was first held in 2009. It is a free, family-friendly celebration hosted by the Downtown SLO Association.

