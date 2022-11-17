San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra presents Holiday Magic

The SLO Wind Orchestra proudly presents its annual holiday concert, Holiday Magic on Sunday, Dec 4 at 3:00 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College.

The concert, conducted by Jenn Martin, is filled with holiday classics and sing-along pieces.

With a range of holiday music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Artist Ron McCarley will be highlighted on the saxophone.

The SLO Wind Orchestra is a 60-member group comprised of wind and percussion musicians that strive to enhance the community through concerts, education and community outreach.

Accomplished musicians in the SLO Wind Orchestra have been captivating audiences and providing an opportunity for volunteer musicians to improve, grow, and play for the joy of music for the past 25 years.

Tickets for the SLO Wind Orchestra's holiday concert can be purchased online.