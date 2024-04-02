San Luis Obispo woman sentenced to 7 years for fentanyl-related death

A San Luis Obispo woman was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for the fentanyl-related death of 31-year-old Quinn Alister Hall.

Hall's body was found behind the old San Luis Obispo County Animal Services building in October 2022. It was determined that he died of a fentanyl overdose.

Brandi Turner, 50, was accused of selling Hall the fentanyl that resulted in this death.

During a trial this past January, prosecutors contended that Turner knew how deadly the drug could be as her own husband had died of a fentanyl overdose and she had suffered a near-fatal overdose herself.

The jury found Turner guilty of the sale of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl for sale but they deadlocked on a charge of murder for Hall's death, voting 7-5 for guilt.

After a mistrial was declared, Turner pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Hall's parents and sister spoke at Turner's sentencing hearing on Friday, describing Hall as intelligent, caring, and an "incredible human being" who was full of possibility but vulnerable due to his addiction.