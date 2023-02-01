San Luis Obispo woman's killer sentenced to 56 years to life in prison

An Arroyo Grande man was sentenced Tuesday to 56 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Kristen Marti.

The 26-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was reported missing in 2018 and weeks later, found dead along Prefumo Canyon Road outside San Luis Obispo.

Last July, a jury convicted Robert Koehler of Marti’s murder.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued Koehler, now 40, not only brutally murdered Marti and dumped her body in a creek, but also planned it.

In court Tuesday, Koehler's attorney motioned for a new trial but was denied.

Koehler received the maximum sentence.