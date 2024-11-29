San Luis Obispo’s Buy Local Bonus program returns right in time for the holidays

As we enter the peak of the holiday season, San Luis Obispo is launching its Buy Local Bonus program.

Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 24, shoppers who spend $100 at San Luis Obispo retailers can qualify for a $25 gift card to another local business.

To get a gift card, shoppers must take their itemized receipts to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, located at 895 Monterey Street.

In addition, residents and guests can also enjoy free parking in downtown structures on select days throughout the holiday season.

For more information about the Buy Local and Eat Local Bonus programs, click here.