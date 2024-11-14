Downtown SLO commemorates holiday season with free parking on these days

City of San Luis Obispo officials announced this week that free parking in the downtown San Luis Obispo garages will be available to community members and visitors on some days this holiday season.

Representatives say free parking in the three public parking garages on 842 Palm Street, 919 Palm Street, and 871 Marsh Street is offered on the following days:



Thanksgiving Day & Thanksgiving weekend - Nov. 28 - Dec. 1

Every Sunday in December - 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

48 th Annual Holiday Parade - Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Annual Holiday Parade - Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight Christmas Eve - Dec. 24

Christmas Day - Dec. 25

New Year’s Eve - Dec. 31

New Year’s Day - Jan. 1

The San Luis Obispo City Council established free parking during the holiday season three years ago to boost economic activity downtown, according to officials.

City representatives are continuing this initiative by also reinstating the "Buy Local Bonus" program and "Small Business Saturday" starting this month.

Beginning Nov. 29, the "Buy Local Bonus" program allows downtown visitors to receive a $25 gift card to a local business after they spend $100 or more on gifts at any retail business in the City of San Luis Obispo. The program lasts until Dec. 24.

During "Small Business Saturday" on Nov. 30, community members are encouraged to shop at their favorite local businesses in downtown San Luis Obispo to receive a free "Shop Local" tote bag.