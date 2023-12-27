San Luis Obispo's City Hall main entrance to be closed for construction starting in January

The City of San Luis Obispo will be temporarily closing the City Hall main entrance at Palm Street for repairs starting in January 2024, weather permitting.

City Hall will remain open to the public with normal office hours during construction.

As early as Jan. 3, 2024, the entrance will be closed as crews work to repair the concrete at the top of the entrance stairs and install push buttons on the doors to improve accessibility. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and work is anticipated to be complete by the middle of February.

There will be three other unaffected entrances to City Hall: the Finance and Information Technology entrance on Palm Street, the side door on Osos Street, and the two doors at the parking lot behind City Hall on Mill Street.

To receive updates from the city, community members can register for news e-notifications on the city’s website.