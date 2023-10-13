San Luis Obispo's Jewish community hosts community rally in response to Hamas attacks

The local Jewish community is mourning the tragic events that are taking place in Israel and invited other community members in the area to gather for a rally.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo during this time of tragedy and demonstrated support for the state of Israel after being attacked by the political group Hamas.

Organizers welcomed everyone from any religious background to participate in the community rally.

Israeli state flags began waving at Mitchell Park in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening as many supporters gathered to mourn those who have been affected by the political group Hamas in Israel.

“I have a lot of friends who were recently drafted and deployed with [the Israel Defense Forces] and to see my friends hurting and to see people hurting. To see people on the street dying. Being killed," said Stephanie Sussman, a Cal Poly SLO student. "It’s hard."

“I just stand with my brothers and sisters in Israel and just want to come out and show my support and just desire for peace in the Holy Land and to stand and let people know we need to support Israel throughout this,” said Bill Ausman, San Luis Obispo resident.

Rally organizers say Hamas has executed and captured hundreds of Jews. The Israeli government is soon planning its response — massing military forces along the border with Gaza.

Some people say they are receiving updates in Israel from their friends who have been placed in an unprecedented situation by Hamas.

“We have friends, we have relatives that are running for their lives. Bomb shelters,” said Avraham Koven, San Luis Obispo resident. “Israel is 10 hours ahead of us and we’re getting updates day and night. We do know a lot of people who are affected.”

Supporters continued their march from Mitchell Park and walked through the downtown San Luis Obispo's farmers market where they demonstrated their rally to hundreds of people from across the central coast.

“Safe and secure and supported to see so many people who were clapping and thumbing up if you will,” said Koven. “That’s why we live in SLO, on the Central Coast. Amazing community. Amazing people.”

“I love the fact that this community stands solid and supports one another and just kind of demonstrating that love and being able to see that reflected back feels pretty awesome,” said Ausman.

The community rally was sponsored by the Jewish Community of the Central Coast and concluded its event at Mission Plaza.