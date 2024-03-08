San Marcos High School under secure protocol due to active incident near campus

Update: Sheriff's officials said the secure protocol is related to a double stabbing near campus and the suspect is still outstanding.

Original: San Marcos High School is under secure protocol Friday morning due to an active incident near the school, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.

Students are ordered to get inside and lock the doors, Sheriff's Office PIO Raquel Zick wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deputies said the active incident is happening near the school and not on campus.