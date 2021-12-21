San Miguel man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex crimes

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Monday the sentencing of a San Miguel man involving child sex crimes with four separate victims.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced 57-year-old David Avis Vance of San Miguel to serve 30-years in state prison for his conviction on twelve felony counts of committing lewd acts on a child, involving four separate victims.

Vance will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. The conviction comes after Vance's June 20, 2021 plea of no contest.

The crimes occurred between January 1995 and October 2019 and involved four separate victims ranging in ages of 5 to 13 years old.

"Sexual crimes against children are devastating to the victims, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of trust over the victim," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Sexual predators must receive strong punishment to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on innocent children and to deter others from committing similar horrible crimes. We are grateful for the courage these young survivors displayed by reporting the abuse and assisting in the legal process necessary to hold this predator accountable."

At the sentencing hearing, several victims provided statements to the court describing the impact of Vance's crimes.

The mother of two of the young survivors described them as "heroes" for having the courage necessary to report the abuse. Judge Jacquelyn Duffy likewise expressed admiration for the young victims' courage through the process.