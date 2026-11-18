On Wednesday, November 18 it was announced repairs have been approved for San Simeon's wastewater system. The State Water Resources Control Board approved more than $379,000 in grant funding.

San Luis Obispo County officials say the money will be used to repair the community's ocean outfall, which carries treated wastewater into the ocean just offshore of San Simeon.

The project will address deteriorating support infrastructure damaged by years of exposure to seawater. The San Simeon Community Services District first identified the need for repairs in 2022 but lacked the funding to complete the work.

In August 2026, the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board issued a notice of violation after the district failed to complete required repairs and maintenance.

With funding and permits now secured, construction can begin once weather conditions allow. With El Niño storms in the forecast officials say it could delay the work until summer 2027.

County officials say the repairs are not expected to disrupt wastewater service and will help protect water quality along the Central Coast.