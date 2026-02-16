Santa Barbara activates free storm parking ahead of storm

As the Central Coast braces for the upcoming rainstorm, the city of Santa Barbara has activated its free emergency storm parking.

The parking will benefit residents on flood-prone areas. It will be at city lot two, which is located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street.

City officials say residents need to register to use the storm parking. Cars that aren't registered will be charged per hour. Residents can register and use free parking between now and Tuesday at 9PM. To register, CLICK HERE.