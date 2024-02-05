Santa Barbara Airport closed due to flooding

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) officials announced the airport's closure Sunday evening.
According to a tweet, SBA is closed due to flooding on the airfield.
Commercial flights have been canceled, general aviation operations are paused, and the terminal is closed.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Airport officials say for specific flight information, to contact the airline directly.
