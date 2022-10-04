Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief sends care packages to Florida

Thirty volunteers with Direct Relief put together 2,500 personal care packs for those displaced by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Each care package included items such as shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, and body wash.

Volunteers assembled all of the packages in two-and-a-half hours.

Direct Relief has also been sending medical supplies to community clinics in Florida as they recover from the hurricane, and they're also assisting victims in Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

If you want to get involved or make a donation, you can visit their website at DirectRelief.org.