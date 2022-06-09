Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic circulation agreements

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a proposed traffic circulation agreement that provides enforceable traffic control measures and site improvements for the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3707 State Street.

The city council also voted to rescind its previous direction to staff to prepare a declaration of nuisance ordinance resulting from extensive queuing at the drive-through lanes at Chick-fil-A.

In recent years, the queuing from Chick-fil-A’s drive-through onto State Street created serious traffic congestion, as well as hazardous conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and those with disabilities.

At the meeting on Tuesday, staff and Chick-fil-A presented reports demonstrating that temporary measures implemented by the restaurant have improved those conditions.

City Councilman Eric Friedman said that things were moving in the right direction with issues around public safety, environmental review, and Architectural Board of Review concerns all having been addressed.

“I appreciate the collaboration we have and that it’s getting us to a better place to address the long-standing issues,” Friedman said.

The meeting was continued from the March 1, 2022 public hearing when the Council directed the city attorney to prepare a declaration of nuisance ordinance while also directing staff to work with Chick-fil-A to evaluate approaches to abating the nuisance.