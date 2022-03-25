Santa Barbara Co. DA finds Lompoc officer-involved shooting to be justified

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lompoc last October and found the shooting to be justified.

Police shot and killed Travis Daniel Carlon, 32, after they said he pointed a gun at officers who had responded to a home in the 700 block of W. Cypress Ave. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to a report released by the District Attorney's Office on Friday, Carlon's roommate reported to police that Carlon had threatened him and a woman at the home with a gun. Officers set up a perimeter around the house and called for Carlon to throw the gun outside and come out. When Carlon eventually came out, the report says he pointed the gun directly at the officers.

Carlon was reportedly shot 15 times and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the DA's report, officers later found a suicide note written by Carlon inside the home.

The DA's Office concluded that the officers involved in the shooting acted reasonably and that the shooting was a justifiable homicide.