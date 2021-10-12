Sheriff's office identifies person killed in Lompoc officer-involved shooting

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lompoc over the weekend.

Travis Daniel Carlon, 32, was shot and killed by police on Saturday when officers say he pointed a gun at them.

Police say at about 6:30 p.m. on October 9, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

Officials say the suspect, now identified as Carlon, barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to respond to the officers outside.

They say Carlon eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed it at the officers who then shot him.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Officials say they have no additional information available for release.