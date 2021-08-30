Santa Barbara Co. DA investigation finds Lompoc officer-involved shooting was justified

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has determined that the March 28 shooting of Krys Ruiz by Lompoc police was justified.

The DA's Office released its report into the shooting on Monday, saying the officers involved acted reasonably in their use of deadly force.

The shooting happened in the alley between the 100 blocks of North H and G streets.

Police say they responded to the area after receiving a 911 call about a person walking around with a gun.

"There's a mysterious character with a, looks like a gun over by the Lompoc Theatre," said the caller, who described the person only as wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Police say Ruiz charged at responding officers from the bushes with a knife.

Two officers fired at Ruiz and the 26-year-old was killed. A large kitchen knife was reportedly found under his body.

In addition, the DA's report says a suicide note was found in a Ziploc bag in Ruiz's pocket.

Investigators concluded that Ruiz was the person who made the 911 call. The report also says that police had several previous contacts with Ruiz when he was reportedly suicidal.

According to the DA's report, police at the scene were unable to recognize Ruiz because he was wearing a clown mask.

To read the full report from the District Attorney's Office, click here.