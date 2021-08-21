Santa Barbara Co. DA seeking additional witnesses in sexual assault investigation

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a joint sexual assault investigation with the UC Santa Barbara Police Department has resulted in the filing of charges.

Several counts of sexual assault were filed against Arian Eteghaei, and detectives believe there could be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet been located.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Arian Eteghaei

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Santa Barbara County District Attorney Investigator Judith Hall at (805) 568-2360.

"The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is well aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for a variety of reasons," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley. "With that in mind, we have many resources available through our Victim/Witness Assistance Division where our advocates will endeavor to ensure that the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by our focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are also available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process."

To contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program call (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-3232.