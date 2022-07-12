Santa Barbara Co. Fair making first return to Santa Maria since 2019

After pivoting during the pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Fair is making its return to Santa Maria.

It opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

There will be two carnivals, music, vendors and lots more for everyone to enjoy.

and musical guests and competitors will be able to take center stage once more…

It’s the first time the fair is being held in-person since 2019.

"We are the longest standing tradition in Santa Maria Valley and we're the biggest event center, so to have a county fair is what people look forward to,” said Rebecca Barks with the Santa Maria Fairpark.

She says they are not sure how many people to expect this year.

“We've partnered again with our carnival company, Helm & Sons, for your amusement amusements. They're going to have two full, active carnivals - one geared kind of more towards that younger kiddy age and then your older teen thrill-seeking one,” Barker said.

There will also be multiple vendors and plenty of food.

"So you can expect to see those footlong corn dogs, that nacho cheese and jumbo pretzels, old west cinnamon rolls, all of that stuff you love from the county fair experience,” she added.

There will be two stages for performers and one specifically to show off local talent.

Friday, children ages 6 to 11 get in free and Saturday, all military and law enforcement with a valid ID get free admission.

Children 5 and under do not need tickets.

