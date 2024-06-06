Santa Barbara Co. Fire Dept. plans Chamberlin Ranch prescribed burn

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has planned a prescribed burn at Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between June 19 and 21, dependent on weather conditions.

According to an advisory from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, approximately 100 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned.

This prescribed burn aims to train new Santa Barbara County Fire personnel. Prescribed burns typically burn less intensely than wildfires, help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sediment pollution.

The project will be conducted only if weather conditions are "highly favorable" to direct the smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Air Resources Board, and the Air Pollution Control Districts of Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, San Joaquin Valley, and Ventura County.

Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities as much as possible if they see or smell smoke and to use caution while driving near the prescribed burn.