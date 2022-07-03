Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara Co. Fire rescues hiker in Seven Falls area

SB County Fire Department.png
KSBY
SB County Fire Department.png
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 12:34:12-04

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a hiker in distress Saturday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

Fire officials say a 21-year-old male who had been hiking since 5:30 a.m. was suffering from heat exhaustion.

First responders airlifted the man from the hike and he was treated for minor dehydration.

Fire officials provided some trail rescue tips following the incident:

  • Reduce your chance of needing help when hiking.
  • Have a plan
  • Bring more water
  • Have a fully charged phone
  • Have map/tracking device
  • Know where you are
  • Tell friend/family where you plan to hike
  • Forecast weather
  • Call for help early, find shade and stay calm.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png