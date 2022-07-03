Santa Barbara Co. Fire rescues hiker in Seven Falls area

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a hiker in distress Saturday afternoon at around 3 p.m.
Fire officials say a 21-year-old male who had been hiking since 5:30 a.m. was suffering from heat exhaustion.
First responders airlifted the man from the hike and he was treated for minor dehydration.
Fire officials provided some trail rescue tips following the incident:
- Reduce your chance of needing help when hiking.
- Have a plan
- Bring more water
- Have a fully charged phone
- Have map/tracking device
- Know where you are
- Tell friend/family where you plan to hike
- Forecast weather
- Call for help early, find shade and stay calm.