Santa Barbara Co. inmate death ruled homicide

The death of a Santa Barbara County inmate has been classified as a homicide.

Sheriff’s officials say James Edward Murphy, 68, was assaulted in a day room at the Main Jail the morning of Sunday, Sept. 6, but did not report his injuries at the time.

Officials say custody deputies became aware of the incident after another inmate, identified as Peter James Anderson, 46, of Santa Barbara, reported he had a hand injury. While investigating, officials say they found Murphy was injured.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and admitted for two days, according to a sheriff’s press release.

Following discharge, Murphy returned to the Main Jail on Sept. 6 when a court-ordered release to placement was still pending.

Murphy was reportedly transferred to the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on Sept. 10. The afternoon of Sept. 15, sheriff’s officials say Murphy was found unresponsive in his cell by a custody deputy doing a routine check.

Life-saving efforts were performed, but Murphy was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m.

A Sept. 24 autopsy listed Murphy’s cause of death as heart disease, with blunt force trauma being a contributing factor. His manner of death was classified as homicide.

Sheriff’s officials say information about the criminal investigation into the Sept. 6 assault was not originally released by the sheriff’s office due to the ongoing investigation.

Anderson was being held without bail on suspicion of felony domestic violence since his booking on Aug. 24. On Sept. 24, sheriff’s officials say an additional felony charge of murder and elder abuse in connection with Murphy’s death was also added. Anderson remains being held without bail.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, along with a separate administrative review, according to the sheriff’s office.