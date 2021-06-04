Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff asks for public help to locate missing Lompoc man

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Lompoc man.

On Friday, May 28, at approximately 3 p.m., 50-year-old John Mario Fuegos' wife reported him missing to the Lompoc Police Department.

Fuegos reportedly left his home in Lompoc at around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 24, riding a black 2003 Suzuki motorcycle with a California license plate 22P6615. He was last seen wearing motorcycle-type clothing.

Sheriff's officials say Fuegos was supposed to be going to Arizona, but at around 3 a.m. the following day, he texted his family to say that he was in Fillmore and would be heading back home. Fuegos sent his family another text message about three hours later but has not been heard from since.

On Tuesday, June 1, Fuegos' wife contacted the sheriff's office and requested that deputies check the highways for any sign of Fuegos or his motorcycle.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, sheriff's deputies and the California Highway Patrol searched on ground and in the air for any sign of Fuegos or his motorcycle, checking the areas of Highway 101, Highway 1, Highway 192, Toro Canyon Road, and San Ysidro, but neither Fuegos nor his motorcycle were located.

Sheriff's officials say cell phone records indicate that Fuegos possibly spent several hours at the Jack-In-The-Box restaurant on Citrus Drive in Ventura during the early morning hours of May 25, but detectives were unable to locate him on any of the video surveillance at that location.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 681-4171 or visiting sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.