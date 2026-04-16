Santa Barbara Co. students test knowledge at Battle of the Books competition

Young readers from across Santa Barbara County put their book knowledge to the test Thursday at the 25th annual Battle of the Books competition in Santa Maria.

Local students from various schools gathered in small teams to answer questions about books based on plot, setting, characterization and theme.

Winning teams advanced through the tournament for the ultimate title of Battle of the Books champions.

"I did Battle of the Books in elementary school and when I learned they were doing a junior high Battle of the Books, I was immediately in. It's just been great. I've loved working with the kids on my team and I think this whole event has been really fun," said Maisie Wineman, Orcutt Junior high School student.

Battle of the Books is organized each year by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

