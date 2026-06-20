Santa Barbara County Animal Services helping community prep pets before the boom

Ahead of Fourth of July festivities, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is encouraging pet owners to be ready before the boom to keep pets safe, secure and identifiable before fireworks begin.

Fireworks can scare even calm pets, causing them to hide, panic, run or escape through doors, windows, gates and fences.

Community members can plan ahead by microchipping pets, making sure contact information is up to date, using collars and ID tags, securing homes and yards, creating quiet indoor spaces and using lost/found pet resources quickly if a pet goes missing.

Throughout June, pet owners can go to any SBCAS shelter Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free microchips, crate loans, collars, and ID tags. These resources are available at all three shelter locations.

SBCAS

SBCAS encourages pet owners to prepare before fireworks begin by:



Getting a microchip or updating current microchip information



Writing a phone number directly on a pet’s collar, since tags can fall off



Checking windows, doors, fences and gates



Borrowing a crate from SBCAS to create a safe indoor den space



Identifying a quiet room, ideally with no windows



Asking a veterinarian about calming medications or supplements if a pet is fearful



Using calming tools such as a Thundercoat, pheromone diffuser or other supports



Desensitizing dogs to loud sounds when possible



Keeping pets indoors and supervised on the day of fireworks



Turning on a TV, stereo, fan or white noise to help muffle outside sounds



Avoiding table scraps and unfamiliar foods



Double-checking the family’s pet safety plan before evening celebrations begin

SBCAS

“Fireworks can be frightening for even the most well-cared-for pets, and a single open door or gate can lead to a lost animal,” Said Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar. “We want families to prepare early so pets have every possible way to stay safe and get home quickly if they become lost. A microchip, an ID tag and a secure indoor space can make all the difference.”

If a pet is lost, SBCAS recommends that owners search the neighborhood immediately, post clear photos online, file a lost pet report, check shelter listings and use Petco Love Lost facial recognition to help match lost and found pets. If someone finds a pet, they should check for ID, have the pet scanned for a microchip, file a found pet report, post clear photos and use Petco Love Lost to help reunite the pet with its family.

For the most current event schedule, pet safety tips, lost/found pet links and additional updates, click here or sign up for the Santa Barbara County Animal Services newsletter.

