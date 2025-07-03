Santa Barbara County animal shelters to remain open during Fourth of July weekend

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) will keep its shelters open for regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Sunday, July 6, to assist families and pets during the busy Fourth of July holiday.

While many government offices close for the holiday, SBCAS staff and volunteers will remain available to assist with lost and found animals, stray intakes and pet reunifications.

To help reduce the number of pets separated from their families, SBCAS advises residents to keep pets indoors and in a secure space, make sure they are microchipped and wearing updated ID tags, and avoid exposing them to loud environments like fireworks displays. If a stray animal is found, check for ID and have the animal scanned for a microchip at a local shelter.

Residents can also access Petco Love Lost , an online tool that uses facial recognition to match lost and found pets.

Through July 7, SBCAS will offer free microchipping and crate loans during business hours at three shelter locations:

Santa Maria Animal Center: 548 W. Foster Road

Lompoc Animal Center: 1501 W. Central Avenue

Santa Barbara Animal Center: 5473 Overpass Road

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services will be closed on July 4.

