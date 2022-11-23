Santa Barbara County Fire offering Thanksgiving turkey fryer safety tips

As Thanksgiving approaches, Santa Barbara County Fire Department wants to remind everyone of turkey fryer dangers.
The department says turkey fryers are dangerous and are one of the most common causes of residential fires during the holidays.
They urge people to be careful and are offering some basic safety tips.
- Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials.
- During cooking, hot oil can splash on your hands or face resulting in burn injuries.
- Never use turkey fryers in a garage or on a wooden deck.
- Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
- Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. As a result, the oil will continually heat until it catches fire.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer, even if it is not in use. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot for hours after use.
- To avoid oil spillover, do not overfill the fryer.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles, long sleeve shirt, long pants, and closed shoes to protect you from oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades. Oil and water do not mix, and water causes oil to spill over, causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If the fire is manageable, use your all-purpose fire extinguisher. If the fire increases, immediately call the fire department for help.