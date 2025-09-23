Santa Barbara County health centers face new restrictions on who they can serve

Thousands of patients in Santa Barbara County are preparing for a major change in their medical care as new federal and state rules reshape who can be served at county health centers.

Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, Director of the County Health Department, said the shift comes after the federal Department of Health and Human Services reclassified Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as a “federal public benefit.”

That designation means County Health Centers, which have long received federal funding, can no longer treat patients Medi-Cal identifies as having “unsatisfactory immigration status.”

“The new policy by HHS is reinterpreting a federal rule,” Hammami said. “Now health centers are considered federal benefits, and the government is not allowing us to serve individuals who are considered unsatisfactory immigration status”.

Hammami, who has worked in public health for decades, said the mandate runs counter to the original mission of community clinics.

“The whole concept of a community health center is that we have our doors open for everyone,” he said. “We never had the need to ask people about their status. Now this is forcing us to start asking for verification” .

The new requirements take effect on January 1, 2026, but the county is moving ahead now. Hammami said officials want to avoid a last-minute scramble if California’s current injunction against the federal policy is lifted.

“We didn’t want to get in a state where we are struggling to find providers,” he said.

According to CenCal Health, about 7,500 members in Santa Barbara County will be reassigned to new primary care providers. CenCal CEO Marina Owen said in a statement that the health plan is working with local doctors and clinics to absorb patients leaving county centers.

“CenCal Health will support members through the transition to a new provider, working closely with providers to ensure coordination and navigation for those with the highest needs.” Owen said. She emphasized that all patients will receive at least 60 days’ notice and that CenCal’s “top priority continues to be the health and well-being of the communities we serve”.

Hammami stressed that the letters will not cite immigration status. “It will just be a generic letter that says, your provider is no longer able to serve you. You have a new provider,” he explained .

The shift is expected to cause financial strain for the county. Hammami said the loss of billable patients is significant, prompting an updated budget that will go before the Board of Supervisors on October 7.

“There is a good possibility that some positions are going to be eliminated,” he said. “Unfortunately, that will mean layoffs” .

Other local providers are preparing as well. In a video posted Friday, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Yvette Cope reassured residents that the hospital district remains fiscally strong despite the uncertainty.

“We are taking proactive steps to protect vital services and continue providing the highest level of care possible to every patient we serve,” Cope said .

For patients who may fear losing care, Hammami had this to share:

“Healthcare is something that is a human right,” he said. “They are still insured by the state of California. They still can seek health care. There should not be any interruption in their care”.