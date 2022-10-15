Santa Barbara County hosting 10th annual Veterans Stand Down

Santa Barbara County is hosting its 10th annual Veterans Stand Down on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The event aims to serve homeless and at-risk veterans and their families by providing clothing, health screenings, shelter and food.

Many resources will be provided, including transportation, alterations and mending, crisis counseling and help seeking employment.

Veterans and their families are also welcome to bring their pets, who can receive free grooming and vet services.

Stand Downs are collaborative events coordinated by government and community agencies along with local Veterans Affairs groups.

Since its start in 1988 in San Diego, Stand Downs have benefited more than 200,000 veterans and their families.

This Stand Down is limited to 500 veterans, legal spouses, and children under 18.

Registration is not required, although it is recommended.

To register for the event, click here.