Santa Barbara County launches interactive dashboards for public health data

Santa Barbara County now has three new interactive dashboards giving residents easier access to local health data.

Residents can access data on vaccine information, respiratory illnesses, and communicable diseases.

One dashboard tracks school immunization rates reported by kindergartens and childcare facilities throughout Santa Barbara County. Users can sort information by city, school type, reporting year, and vaccine type.

A second dashboard focuses on respiratory illnesses — including flu, RSV, and COVID-19 — and replaces the county's previous bi-weekly respiratory reports.

A third dashboard provides information on reportable communicable diseases, including annual case counts, long-term trends, and demographic data.

The county says the dashboards build on the transparency and public data access efforts developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dashboards are updated throughout the year, with respiratory virus updates resuming this fall at the start of flu season. Residents can find all 3 dashboards on the Santa Barbara County Health Department website.

