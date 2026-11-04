Santa Barbara County mayoral race updates

The mayoral races in Solvang, Buellton, Guadalupe, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc are heating up as ballots continue to be counted.

In Solvang, incumbent David Brown was leading the mayoral race with 68% of the vote as of 10:17 p.m. Challenger Denise El Amin had 30%, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Brown says he is focused on what residents will want Solvang to look like in the futur, saying he he wants to expand the city limits and reduce barriers for businesses looking to establish themselves in the city.

In Buellton, mayoral incumbent David Silva had received 65% of the vote compared with former mayor Dave King, who had received 35% of the vote by 10:17 p.m.

In the City of Guadalupe, City Councilmember Christina Hernandez was ahead of mayoral incumbent Mayor Ariston Julian. Hernandez had 67% of the vote compared with 32% for Ariston shortly after 11 p.m.

In the City of Santa Barbara, 350 separated Eric Friedman and Kristen Sneddon shortly after 11 p.m.

Leading up to the election, Friedman said affordability was his top priority, pointing to housing costs and the rising cost of everyday necessities.

Sneddon also expressed her concerns over housing affordability, along with the effects of immigration enforcement on the community.

In Lompoc, the city could see a new mayor.

District 4 Councilmember Jeremy Ball was leading with 61% of the vote by late Tuesday night. Current Mayor Jim Mosby has 39% of the vote with nearly all precincts reporting.

Both candidates have experience serving in city government. Mosby has been the mayor of Lompoc for one two-year term, while Ball has been a 4th District councilmember since 2020.

Before the election, the two candidates were asked what measurable improvement they would want residents to see after the two-year term.

Mosby pointed to park maintenance, street cleanup efforts, and addressing public drug use as areas requiring continued attention.

Ball said his vision includes cleaner streets, fewer neglected properties, and more businesses operating throughout the city.

You can keep up to date with live election night coverage here!

