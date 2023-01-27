Santa Barbara County opening 2 storm assistance centers this weekend

Two Disaster Recovery/Local Assistance Centers will be opening in Santa Barbara County this weekend to provide resources for residents who were impacted by recent storms.

Both locations will open on Saturday, Jan. 27, and will be available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for at least two weeks:



Allan Hancock College, 800 South College Drive, Santa Maria -- Building O-300, Parking Lot #7

Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara

Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available.

Representatives from Santa Barbara County, FEMA, the State of California, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other agencies will be available to assist residents through these processes and answer questions.

People can also access resources related to counseling and emotional support, rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services, and agricultural losses.

Spanish, ASL, and Mixteco interpreter services will be available on-site.

A Virtual Local Assistance Center is also available online in both English and Spanish.