Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office highlights online safety for Internet Safety Day

February 10 marks Internet Safety Day, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is taking the opportunity to raise awareness on online safety.

Online exploitation can happen to anyone, and local officials are reminding families, teens and caregivers that help is always available. In fact, there has been an increase in cases involving forms of sextortion and exploitation. These crimes often involve offenders posing as peers, forcing victims to share images, then using threats or fear to demand something.

The Sheriff's Office has an Exploitation Awareness Card, a resource explaining online threats, warning signs and steps to respond if something feels wrong.

Kids need to hear this message clearly and often: if an interaction online becomes uncomfortable, threatening, or frightening, it is never too late to stop and reach out for help,” said Detective F. Arnoldi. “Backing out, blocking the offender, and telling a trusted adult can make a real difference. You are not in trouble for asking for help.”

The Exploitation Awareness Card can be found here, along with the latest county resources.

Anyone who believes a child may be the victim of online exploitation is encouraged to report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.