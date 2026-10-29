Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office launches new tool to help report crimes

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new interactive mapping tool to help community members determine which law enforcement agency serves their area before filing an online crime report.

The map allows residents to check which agency has jurisdiction over the location where an incident happened, particularly in areas where jurisdictional boundaries may not be clear.

The Sheriff’s Office serves unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including Isla Vista, as well as Carpinteria, Goleta, Solvang and Buellton. Other areas are served by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies.

Previously, people using the Sheriff’s Office online reporting system had to determine on their own whether an incident occurred within the agency’s jurisdiction.

The Sheriff’s Office says the new feature is intended to reduce confusion and make online reporting easier. Community members can access the tool through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office website by selecting “File an Online Report.”

The interactive jurisdiction map is also available directly.