Santa Barbara County Superior Court seeks grand jury volunteers

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court is seeking volunteers for the fiscal year 2022-23 Civil Grand Jury.

Requirements for the position include United States citizenship, 18 years of age or older, good character, residence in Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and no convictions of a felony or malfeasance in office.

The Grand Jury functions to investigate and review the departments and special districts of county and city government, help in fiscal or management audits and prepare reports on related matters to be filed with recommendations for improvement.

Service on the Grand Jury lasts for one year, beginning July 1 through June 30, and involves approximately 25 hours per week.

While this position demands a considerable time sacrifice, it serves as an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community, court officials said.

Those interested can find applications at the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at (805) 882-4530, Santa Maria at (805) 614-6464 or downloaded from the court’s website .

Applications should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, no later than Friday May 6, 2022.