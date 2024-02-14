Santa Barbara DA's Office releases report on inmate's death

Santa Barbara County officials confirmed Wednesday that Jaime Angel Gonzalez died of a meth overdose while in custody at the northern branch of the Santa Barbara County Jail in Dec. 2022.

The district attorney's office released the legal analysis of the death of the 33-year-old's death Wednesday.

Officials said the autopsy results revealed Gonzalez died of "methamphetamine intoxication" and noted other significant conditions including "dilated cardiomyopathy, obesity, and physical restraint."

The district attorney's office also added that the physical force used by SBSO staff to restrain Gonzalez before his accidental death was "reasonable and lawful."

Click here to read the full public report.

