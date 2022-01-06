Watch
Santa Barbara Film Festival to honor Haim, DeBose, 6 others

AP
This combination of photos shows honorees for the Virtuosos Award by the the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, top row from left, Caitriona Balfe in "Belfast," Ariana Debose in "West Side Story," Jamie Dornan in "Belfast," Alana Haim in "Licorice Pizza," bottom row from left, Emilia Jones in "CODA", Troy Kotsur in "CODA," Simon Rex in "Red Rocket," and Saniyya Sidney in "King Richard." (Focus Features/20th Century Studios/Focus Features/MGM/Apple TV+, Apple TV+, A24/Warner Bros. via AP)
Film - Santa Barbara Film Festival Honorees
"West Side Story's" Ariana DeBose, "Licorice Pizza's" Alana Haim and "Belfast's" Caitriona Balfe are among the actors who will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuosos Award this year.

Festival organizers say they plan to give out the honors at an in-person event in the coastal California town on March 5.

The eight actors singled out for the award include newcomers, like Saniyya Sidney who plays Venus Williams in "King Richard" and "CODA's" Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur, as well as more familiar faces, like Simon Rex ("Red Rocket") and Jamie Dornan ("Belfast").

