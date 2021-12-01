Santa Barbara man faces felony complaint after fatal moped crash

The man charged with killing a moped rider while driving under the influence of alcohol now faces a felony complaint, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Raul Gonzalez, 48, of Santa Barbara is being charged for the DUI crash which killed 78-year-old Santa Barbara resident Kenneth Sterling.

The crash happened on Nov. 27, at E. Cota St. and N. Salsipuedes St. in Santa Barbara at around 1:55 p.m. when Gonzalez's Jeep Patriot rear-ended a moped driven by Sterling. Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez faces two felony counts, including one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

Gonzalez was arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 30, where he entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for the case on Dec. 16 in Department 10 of Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Gonzalez is being held on $100,000 bail.